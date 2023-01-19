FBI Offering $25,000 Reward For Details About Attacks On Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information about attacks on reproductive health service facilities, including those belonging to pro-life organizations.

The FBI is offering rewards for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects responsible for the attacks, the bureau announced Thursday.

“Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions,” he continued.

Over 100 pro-life pregnancy centers, pro-life organizations and churches have been attacked since the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v.Wade, according to the Family Research Council, a Christian group.

Militant abortion rights group “Jane’s Revenge” has claimed responsibility for nearly two dozen of the attacks, Newsweek reported. Jane’s Revenge graffiti was sprayed alongside a pro-abortion message outside a mother & child education center that was subject to arson and vandalism in July 2022, according to an FBI poster.

“The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance due to the fact law enforcement has not been able to collect sufficient evidence to identify and arrest the responsible parties; we need the public’s assistance to develop additional investigative leads,” the FBI told the Daily Caller.

The FBI can investigate the incidents as domestic terrorism, violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE) or violent crime matters, the bureau said. (RELATED: ‘Disregard For The Safety Of Women’: Pro-Life Doctors Blast FDA’s Decision To Offer Abortion Pills At Pharmacies)

CompassCare, a pregnancy center in Oregon, said it would hire private investigators to track down a suspect who attacked its Buffalo, New York, location in June, according to National Review. CompassCare claimed the FBI is “slow walking” its investigation into attacks on pregnancy centers, which so far has not yielded any arrests.

The FBI also had interest in investigating protests outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices, but decided to take no action, according to the Daily Signal.