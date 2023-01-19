Aaron Rodgers Hints He Could Play For New NFL Team

Oh, man … The Aaron Rodgers story this offseason is going to be a fun one to cover.

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know if he’s going to play next season, and if he does, he doesn’t know if it’s going to be with the Green Bay Packers or another team.

But there is one thing that he knows for certain.

Making an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” for the first time since the season ended, Rodgers said that he can still play elite football if he decides to come back for another year.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course. Of course,” said Rodgers. “Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation; is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure, but I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity.”

Here are some highlights of Rodgers on The McAfee Show:

“I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation – is that Green Bay or somewhere else, I’m not sure.” “It’s gotta be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward, and I think there’s more conversation to be had.” Rodgers on McAfee — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) January 17, 2023

Aaron Rodgers singled out Marcedes Lewis, Randall Cobb, David Bakhtiari, and Robert Tonyan as “glue guys” he very much wants to see back on the #Packers. — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) January 17, 2023

Aaron Rodgers says there’s more conversations to be had with the #Packers. He confirmed he doesn’t want be in a rebuild – but a reload is a lot of fun. Rodgers wants guys like Marcades Lewis, Randall Cobb, etc. next to him if he keeps playing. — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) January 17, 2023

Just like the Tom Brady saga, this Aaron Rodgers story is going to be bananas to follow.

Here’s the thing with me: As you may or may not know, I have in my Twitter bio that I’m a “strong advocate for Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers to join my Miami Dolphins,” but the further we creep into offseason talks, the more and more I have Brady coming to Miami. And that’s absolutely fine with me, Rodgers was always viewed as a backup plan with the Dolphins having to give up draft picks for his services.

But why was I so high on the prospect of Rodgers potentially going to Miami?

Did Aaron Rodgers just say he’d like to play for the Miami Dolphins?!?! pic.twitter.com/pZOaGIlWd3 — JDFinsFan (@JDFinsFan) December 26, 2022

But I truly believe that it will be Tom Brady as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

So, hypothetically if that does happen, what will Aaron Rodgers do?

A lot of people have been pointing in the direction of either Miami or Las Vegas for Brady, so the way that I’m seeing it, I could picture Rodgers going to the team that Brady doesn’t. We all know Brady will be the N0. 1 free agent this offseason, and I’m sure Rodgers is aware of that too. (RELATED: Paige Spiranac Launches OnlyFans-Style Website Named ‘OnlyPaige’)

As a result, I have Rodgers landing with the Las Vegas Raiders if he does decide to leave Green Bay (and not retire). I could also see the Tennessee Titans being an option, with Derrick Henry potentially enticing him. But, ultimately, I have him landing in Vegas if Brady does in fact come to South Beach. If not, then that completely opens the door for Aaron Rodgers to be a Miami Dolphin.

Either way, this is going to be a fun story to follow and it’s going to be a beautiful offseason for my Dolphins.