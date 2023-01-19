Joy Reid Says It’s ‘Up For Debate’ On Whether DeSantis Thinks ‘Fascist Italy’ Was A ‘Bad Guy’ During World War II

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Thursday it was “up for debate” on whether Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis thought “fascist Italy” was a “bad guy” in World War II.

“Just take a look at which AP courses are deemed educationally valuable in the state of Florida, per the book banning wannabe president. European history, of course. Along with courses on the history and language of Italy, where DeSantis’ family hails from, Germany, and Japan, which happened to be the Axis countries the U.S. fought in World War II,” Reid said. “Whether Ron would consider fascist Italy to have been a bad guy in that war, that’s up for debate.” (RELATED: Red State Colleges Announce They Will Not Fund Critical Race Theory On Campus)

Florida rejected an advanced placement African-American Studies course on the grounds that content in its curriculum contained Critical Race Theory (CRT).

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

DeSantis signed the “Stop Woke Act,” which prohibited teaching about race in a way that made people feel “guilt, anguish or other psychological distress,” into law in April, but U.S. District Judge Mark Walker blocked portions of the law in August and November, saying the law violated freedom of speech for corporations and professors.

Reid also attacked the Florida governor for calling out the National Hockey League over a job fair during the league’s all-star game when it allegedly excluded some people based on race.

“I’m not saying Ron DeSantis is racist, but to quote Andrew Gillum, ‘I think the racists might think he’s racist,’” Reid said, referencing DeSantis’ opponent in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

