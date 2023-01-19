Woman Allegedly Runs Over Neighbor Because Of Trash Can Feud

A feud that has been brewing for two years came to a head earlier in January when a Texas woman allegedly ran over her neighbor because of a trash can.

Lakisha Broomfield reportedly suffered a concussion after her neighbor, Sydney Harris, got in her SUV and rammed into her and her trash cans, tossing Broomfield at least six feet before she drove away, WFAA reported. Video of the incident was captured by two cameras situated in the alleyway behind Broomfield’s home and was witnessed by Broomfield’s cousin, Antionette Steele.

“When she hit her… she flew back,” Steele told the outlet.

The altercation allegedly began when Broomfield put her trash into Harris’ trash cans because her own were overflowing due to the holidays, the outlet reported. That sparked an argument between the two neighbors in which Harris stated she was pushed twice to the ground by Broomfield, the outlet reported. Harris admitted to WFAA that she hit Broomfield with her car, but claims it was unintentional, citing mobility issues. (RELATED: Father-Son Duo Shoot Neighbor Dead Over Trash Disputes)