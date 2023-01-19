EXCLUSIVE: NRCC To Release Ad Tearing Into Democrats Over Vote To Add 87,000 IRS Agents

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) will release an advertisement Thursday slamming Democrats for voting to add an additional 87,000 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents to the agency’s labor force.

The Daily Caller first obtained the ad calling out every House Democrat for voting in favor of increased funding for the IRS. The ad features Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy saying, “Our very first bill will repeal the funding for 87,000 new IRS agents” before showing texts that say, “Every Democrat Voted To Protect Biden’s IRS Army,” and, “We Can’t Trust Democrats To Protect Us.”

Republicans have expressed particular concern about the roughly $80 billion in new funding for the IRS. Although Democrats claim the increased funding will lead to new federal revenue, allowing Congress to pay down the federal debt, GOP officials argue middle-class and poorer Americans will face more audits. The funding will allow the agency to hire up to 87,000 new employees.

“Promise made. Promise kept. House Republicans will continue to fight for families and small businesses that Democrats remain dead set on taxing until they have nothing left,” NRCC National Press Secretary Will Reinert told the Caller before the ad was released. (RELATED: ‘We Will Repeal 87,000 IRS Agents’: House GOP Leader Says GOP Will ‘Work For You’)

WATCH THE AD HERE:

President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in August. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Sign Pledge To Oppose Biden Admin Adding 87,000 IRS Agents To Labor Force)

A group of House Republicans led by Colorado Rep. Ken Buck signed a pledge in September, saying they will oppose Biden’s administration bill to add an additional 87,000 IRS agents to the agency’s labor force.