Oddspedia Looking To Pay NFL Fan $200 Per Hour To Watch Super Bowl LVII In Ultimate Dream Job

Sports betting website Oddspedia is looking to hire an ‘Official Novelty Bet Analyst for Super Bowl LVII,’ and get this: The job only entails you to watch the Super Bowl and answer questions. On top of that, Oddspedia is paying a whopping $200 per hour for the gig — oh, and you’ll also get $100 worth of Super Bowl snacks and drinks.

Whoever gets the job will be partaking in the pre-match, game, halftime show and post-match analysis answering key questions on huge Super Bowl novelty markets, including:

Was the coin toss heads or tails?

Did the national anthem time go over or under?

What was Rihanna’s first song at the halftime show?

What color of Gatorade was poured over the winning Head Coach?

Altogether, the applicant who gets the job will land a cool $1,000 for their hard fun work.

You can apply for the glorious position here.

𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗝𝗢𝗕 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 🚨 You might not be able to make State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb 12, but you can get paid $1,000 to watch The Big Game on your couch! 🏈🤑 All you need to do is:

3⃣ Apply with the link below T&C apply❗️ — Oddspedia ⚽️🏀🎾🥊 (@oddspedia) January 19, 2023

Okay, so I’m totally applying for this job.

Not only would I be able to collect a smooth $1,000 check for five hours of covering the Super Bowl, which in itself is an absolute dream, but it honestly just sounds so cool, and quite frankly, I could produce some quality content around this whole thing with my journey in this job. (RELATED: ‘It Would Be Wild’: NFL Analyst Rich Eisen Names Miami Dolphins As Team That Makes Most Sense For Tom Brady To Join)

Oh yeah … Now it’s all coming to me. I can do a whole blog centered around my Super Bowl Sunday, because I was already planning on having the food, the game on the big screen, all of the works, but throwing this in the equation just creates blogging gold, and I could get my Twitter involved and everything. The ideas are already flowing.

Count me in, Oddspedia. This is pure glory.