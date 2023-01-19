Republicans Face Only One True Threat For The White House In 2024, And It Isn’t Biden

Democrats may get an Obama third term yet, it just won’t be Barack’s. The party’s “secret weapon,” as The Atlantic dubbed the former First Lady, is surprisingly popular, and her relative silence in media of late may be a strategy. While Republicans fight about Trump vs. DeSantis, and Democrats fight about whether Biden deserves a second term, Michelle Obama quietly bides her time.

Obama has been intentionally diplomatic in her endorsements of the person who arguably would be her chief political rival — Joe Biden. In a November interview, Obama raised eyebrows when she said Biden was “doing a great job” but stopped just short of endorsing him. (RELATED: Biden Says Michelle Obama Was Vice President During Speech)

While Kamala Harris, the country’s first black female vice president, may have checked the left’s boxes of diversity, she faces a strong likability problem. Michelle Obama doesn’t have that problem. She was named the nation’s most admired woman in 2020, four years after her husband left the White House. Obama also enjoyed a 72% favorability rating in 2016, according to a Pew Research poll. That’s even higher than her husband’s already relatively high favorability rating of 64%.

“I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins,” Joe Rogan said on his popular podcast a year ago. “She’s great. She’s intelligent, she’s articulate, she’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of being representative of intelligent, articulate people. She can win.”

Joe Rogan predicts Michelle Obama would beat Trump in 2024: “If she runs, she wins”. pic.twitter.com/mnxamn2h1g — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 27, 2021

A more recent poll from 2020 showed that Obama enjoyed higher favorability ratings than Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Mike Pence. Among Democrats and Black voters, Obama has a 91% and 87% approval rating, respectively. (RELATED: Meet The Dem Governor Quickly Rising To The Top Of The 2024 Short List)

When asked whether she would run, Obama said she “detests” being asked the question, bluntly stating, “I’m not going to run.”

“The voices at the top matter if we can continue to be susceptible to voices that want to lead by fear and division. That’s why government matters, democracy matters. Voting matters. So I think it starts with having leadership that reflects the direction that we want to go in as a people,” she said.

But Biden’s favorability rating continues to plummet, and Democrats are in desperate need of a viable candidate in 2024. Biden enjoys only a 40% approval rating according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released in January. Already, some Democrats are appearing to turn on Biden after pages of classified documents were discovered at the president’s home and at the Penn-Biden Center in Delaware.

How fast will Dems turn on Biden the moment Michelle Obama reveals her interest for 2024? Apparently, President Obama was obviously correct when he stated, Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to (expletive) things up.” — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) January 17, 2023

“As the best-loved Democrat, Michelle has been preparing to run for President since 2016 by following the same formula as Barack did before her. This includes writing an autobiography, giving the keynote speech at the Democrat National Convention, and heading up a voter registration organization,” according to a book exploring an alleged plan by Obama to run for president despite her protestations. (RELATED: QUAY: If DeSantis Wants To Be President, He Needs To Clear The Field)

Tucker: “Right after the midterm elections Joe Biden made it clear that he had no plans to step aside and make way for Kamala Harris or Gavin Newsom or Michelle Obama. Oh, he shouldn’t have said that. Next thing you know he’s got a special counsel crawling around his life.” pic.twitter.com/AEPNO9nTFS — American Firebrand (@AmFirebrand) January 13, 2023

Just because Obama claims she recoils at the thought of a presidential run, doesn’t mean certain Democrat leadership can’t convince her to give it a go. At this point, a Democrat primary debate between Biden and Obama would be a laughably unfair matchup. It is unlikely that other potential candidates — such as Pete Buttigieg or Gavin Newsom — would be able to find deadly enough attacks against her. So well-beloved is she by the base that such attacks would only destroy any chance these individuals may have for a career in the party. Besides that, would most Democrat 2024 hopefuls even want to criticize Obama?