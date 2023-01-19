Business Owner Arrested After Spraying Homeless Woman With Hose

A San Francisco art gallery owner was arrested on a misdemeanor battery arrest warrant after spraying down a homeless individual outside his business.

The gallery owner, Collier Gwin, did not initially offer remorse after the incident went viral on video but later apologized for his actions, reported ABC 7 News. A woman who appeared to be intoxicated set up outside of Collier’s gallery, which area residents told the outlet led up to the hosing incident.

“I thought it was really disturbing. I think it’s not okay no matter how bothered you are in any given situation. I think it’s not okay to spray water at someone,” one San Francisco resident, Alex Sakiyama, told the outlet.

Sakiyama added that he was familiar with the person who was sprayed and often heard her screaming at night.

“She was often naked sleeping here, she would stay around here, yeah. I don’t know if it was bad enough to attack her,” Sakiyama said.

Neighbors told the outlet that the hosing incident is indicative of the major problems on the streets of San Francisco. Some expressed disappointment at Collier’s actions.

“We have a problem but that’s not the way to solve it,” John Schram, who lives near the gallery, said.

“It got messy. She was messy. There was food all over the sidewalk, a big mess and she screamed a lot and we could hear it in the building. It was tough, that woman needs help,” another local woman told the outlet.

Neighbors said they had not seen the homeless individual since the incident happened.

According to the outlet, the victim did not press charges against Collier, but the video provided enough evidence for the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office to issue an arrest warrant. Collier faces up to six months of county jail time and a $2,000 fine if convicted. (RELATED: Newly-Elected San Francisco DA Promises Crackdown On Rampant Crime And ‘Lawless’ Landscape)

Following @SFPD‘s investigation & reviewing all the evidence provided, my office has issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin. Gwin is charged w/ misdemeanor battery for the alleged intentional & unlawful spraying of water on & around a woman experiencing homelessness on 1/9/22. — Brooke Jenkins 謝安宜 (@BrookeJenkinsSF) January 19, 2023

“Following the San Francisco Police Department’s investigation and reviewing all the evidence provided, my office has issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin. Gwin will be charged with misdemeanor battery for the alleged intentional and unlawful spraying of water on and around a woman experiencing homelessness on January 9, 2022,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement on Twitter.

“The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions. Likewise, the vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop – two wrongs do not make a right,” Jenkins stated.