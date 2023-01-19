Trump Teases ‘Big Political Speech’ In Miami

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday to tease “a big political speech” at Trump Doral in Miami.

Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Nov. 15 following the 2022 midterm elections. He defended his campaign from critics who believe Trump has not campaigned hard enough since the launch. (RELATED: Trump Says Lack of Evangelical Support ‘A Sign Of Disloyalty’)

Trump, on Truth Social, says he’s “making a big political speech today” in Miami. He also defends his campaign thus far and promises “MANY GIANT RALLIES and other events” in the near future: pic.twitter.com/OmuFXTXnX8 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) January 19, 2023

“Making a big political speech today at TRUMP DORAL In Miami. The Fake News says I am not campaigning very hard. I say they are stupid and corrupt, with the Election still a long time away,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“But do not fear, MANY GIANT RALLIES and other events coming soon. It will all be wild and exciting. We will save our Country from DOOM and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump added.

Trump Doral is the former president’s hotel and resort in Miami. He did not specify when he would take the stage. So far, he will be hosting a campaign event in South Carolina Jan. 28, where he will unveil his leadership team in the state. He will be joined by GOP South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and GOP South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.