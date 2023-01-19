USA! USA! USA!: Just Day After American Takes Out No. 1 Seed, Jenson Brooksby Takes Out No. 2 In Australian Open

USA! USA! USA!

Just a day ago, I blogged about how American tennis player and all-around hero Mackenzie McDonald upset No. 1-seeded Rafael Nadal in the 2023 Australian Open, and we all basked in the glory of the red, white and blue.

But the party isn’t over yet, America! We have another reason to celebrate!

For the second consecutive day, an unseeded American took out a top seed from the men’s singles tournament, but it wasn’t just any top seed — it was the No. 2. So not only did an American take out the No. 1 seed, an American took out the No 2 seed as well, and they did so back to back.

Oh, the glory.

Jenson Brooksby of the good ole U.S.A. defeated No. 2 Casper Rudd of Norway 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-2.

wow. 🇺🇸 Jenson Brooksby upset the No. 2 seed! pic.twitter.com/D439nxadCT — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 19, 2023

You know the drill, America! Let’s got those “USA” chants going!

USA! USA! USA! USA! USA!

Louder!

USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA!

Oh, man … I’m loving all this red, white and blue greatness going on in the Australian Open. Not only did we take out the No. 1 seed (and it also happened to be the legendary Rafael Nadal), but now we’re out here taking out the No. 2? (RELATED: Paige Spiranac Launches OnlyFans-Style Website Named ‘OnlyPaige’)

And only a day later at that?

I can’t get over all of this glory!

And I just want to say again to all of the haters regarding the Nadal match:

I don’t want to hear this horseshit about how Nadal was injured and would have won if he’d been healthy. A win is a win, kiddos. And at the end of the day, Mackenzie McDonald still took out No. 1 Rafael Nadal. Here is my latest from the @DailyCaller: https://t.co/KQZKFxWjkN — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 18, 2023

It’s a complete conquest of Australia for the United States of America, baby, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

USA! USA! USA!