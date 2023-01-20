64-Year-Old Madonna Apparently Doesn’t Realize Blasphemy Stopped Being Edgy 20 Years Ago

Madonna’s entire career has been built on a foundation of edgy, risk-taking content, but the 64-year-old icon may have taken things too far with her recent photoshoot for Vanity Fair.

She posed for the “icon issue” of the publication, which acts as a collaboration between the Italian, Spanish, and French editions of the monthly magazine. Madonna displayed images that many are describing as “offensive,” demonic,” and “blasphemous,” with fans pointing the finger at the singer for not knowing the difference between what’s edgy and what’s downright inappropriate in modern-day pop culture.

New Madonna Vanity Fair photo shoot. These people and that whole industry is utterly demonic. pic.twitter.com/GrLnpP8gqG — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 20, 2023

Madonna has long been known to blur the lines between cultural norms and freedom of expression, but her latest promotional adventure has left fans wondering if she has forgotten to read the room in her older years.

The photoshoot includes Madonna dressed in a costumed outfit that resembles the Last Supper, and fans trying to give the star an “out” by saying this may not be what she was trying to project will have a hard time explaining away the 12 apostles that surround her.

Madonna sparked outrage with her likeness of the Virgin Mary on the cover of the special issue in what can only be described as a tone-deaf marketing campaign to generate attention to her upcoming new tour. (RELATED: Madonna Announces World Tour With X-Rated Game Of Truth Or Dare With Jack Black And Other Celebrity Friends)

There has been a mixture of praise for her creative expressions, but the online complaints accusing the singer of mocking Jesus far surpass any compliments being thrown her way.

“This is a good time for me — I’m gathering ideas, getting inspired, hanging out with creative people, watching films, seeing art, listening to music,” Madonna said in her interview with the magazine, according to Geo TV.

Her Celebration Tour kicks off in North America in July 2023 and commemorates four decades in the entertainment industry.