‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’: Dakota Johnson Cracks Jokes At Armie Hammer’s Expense

Famous actress Dakota Johnson joked while on stage for “Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance,” on Thursday that Armie Hammer would have tried to eat her if she had been cast alongside him in a film.

Johnson’s joke referenced allegations of cannibalism filed against Hammer. She was presenting an award to her friend and collaborator, Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, whom she called “the epitome of international icon.” Johnson then joked that she was almost cast in his movie “Call Me By Your Name,” to play the part of a peach. Armie Hammer starred in that film as the character of Oliver.

“Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach but our schedules conflicted. Thank god though because then I would’ve been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat,” Johnson quipped.

There was a moment of awkward silence from the crowd as it processed the joke. The audience then erupted in laughter at the joke, filling the room with applause and cheers.

“Who knew cannibalism was so popular?” Johnson added, making poignant reference to Guadagnino’s most recent project, “Bones and All,” while continuing to dig at Hammer’s reputation. (RELATED: Michael Armand Hammer Dead At Age 67)

36-year-old Hammer has kept a low profile since a woman named Effie accused him of rape by exes Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze accused him of sexual misconduct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Vucekovich said Hammer expressed his desire to “barbecue and eat” her during the course of their relationship, according to a Jan. 2021 interview with Page Six.

“He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” she said.

“‘Fuck that was weird,’ but you never think about it again,” Vucekovich said as she recalled the incident.

“He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got,” Vucekovich said, according to Page Six.

Lorenze claimed Hammer used a knife to carve the letter “A” near her vagina, according to Page Six.

Hammer continues to deny the allegations against him, and the investigation is ongoing.