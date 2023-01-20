‘They’re Not Going To Get This Stuff’: CNN Panelist Says Jim Jordan’s Oversight Effort Will Be Fought

A CNN panelist said Friday the House Judiciary Committee would not receive certain documents requested as a special subcommittee begins investigating the Biden administration over allegations that it “weaponized” the government against political critics.

“This is not a good faith effort by Jim Jordan. He wants to win points in far-right media, and he’ll do so. He’ll win by losing,” Dave Aronberg, a prosecutor for Palm Beach County, Florida, told “CNN Newsroom” host Victor Blackwell. “And it’s interesting that he’s had a sudden change of heart about the importance of complying with subpoenas. Jim Jordan refused to follow his own subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 committee. He subscribes to subpoenas for thee, but not for me.” (RELATED: ‘Systematically Colluding’: Trump Calls For Investigation Into ‘Powerful Corporations,’ FBI)

The Justice Department told Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, that it would reserve the right to withhold information in a Friday letter, Politico reported. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives established the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government Jan. 10 by a 221-211 vote.

Jordan sent letters to the White House, Justice Department, FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Education Tuesday accusing the Biden administration of stonewalling multiple requests for information on Justice Department operations, including for information relating to an October 2021 memo Attorney General Merrick Garland sent regarding parents speaking out at school board meetings.

The Justice Department is investigating former President Donald Trump over the handling of classified materials during his January 2021 departure from the White House and in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building.

“There’s a reason why prosecutors can’t discuss pending investigations,” Aronberg continued. “It puts witnesses at risk, it alerts suspects where you don’t want them to be told what’s going to happen, and you have problems with possibly having a sixth amendment violation of a right to a fair trial for the ultimate defendant. So it’s bad news all around. They’re not going to get this stuff no matter how hard they try.”

Blackwell claimed that Jordan was trying to “create the image of a stonewalling administration” with the request for information.

“Jim Jordan is not surprised by this response. This would be one that the House Republicans are expecting,” New York Times reporter Astead Herndon said. “What they see this as is a first step for an ongoing set of back and forth between this White House. To your point, they’re going to paint this as a White House that’s not responding to their concerns.”

“What they’re betting on is this is going to paint the Biden Administration in a shady, negative light,” Herndon added.

