Super Bowl Champion Derek Wolfe Slays Mountain Lion That Was ‘Wreaking Havoc’ In Rockies

Derek Wolfe, who played nine years in the NFL, says he slayed a mountain lion in Colorado late Tuesday, according to a picture he posted Thursday on Instagram. Wolfe played with the Denver Broncos for eight years and the Baltimore Ravens for one, and he won a Super Bowl with the former before retiring in 2020.

But this wasn’t just any mountain lion. This thing was (bleeping) massive. Wolfe posted a photo and said he was enlisted to hunt for the giant beast after it was “wreaking havoc” around the Rocky Mountains, killing dogs and deer.

“*Predator Control* 🚨 Late Tuesday night I got a call from [Hunt Nest] to see if I wanted to stalk a giant Tom (male mountain lion) who has been wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood,” wrote Wolfe. “He had already killed two of her dogs and was living under her porch, nervous what he might do next. We found a fresh 4×4 mule deer he had just killed. We hiked straight up 2500ft and down the other side, then back up again, back down the other side and then back up again to 9600ft,” Wolfe wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Holy shit, dude. This thing is huge.

Derek Wolfe is a big dude at 6’5″ and 285 pounds, according to the NFL‘s official website. That (bleeping) lion easily had to be over seven feet, because it made Wolfe look small as hell — and he ain’t small.

Damn, Derek Wolfe is a G for this … one of those big Russian men you hear about who fights grizzly bears and shit — except he’s American, which makes this guy so much cooler. (RELATED: The NFL Playoffs Ratchet Up With Divisional Round. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

