EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Allen To Introduce Legislation Targeting Chinese Military Access To U.S. Research Funding

Georgia Republican Rep. Rick Allen is introducing legislation to close loopholes exploited by Chinese military firms to access federal research grants.

Allen’s legislation would prohibit the National Science Foundation (NSF) from providing grants to any individual or entity affiliated with or related to a Chinese military company. The bill is known as the American Science First Act and seeks to prevent the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from exploiting research funded by U.S. taxpayers.

“The American Science First Act takes concrete steps to combat the CCP’s persistent efforts to steal American intellectual property and use it against us,” Allen told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Gooden Calls For Investigation Into Foreign Donations, Gifts Contributed To Biden Penn Center)

“Currently, Chinese military companies could exploit loopholes to gain access to research funding paid for by the United States. When the American people send their hard-earned tax dollars to Washington, they deserve to know, with certainty, that those funds will not be used to further the military interests of Communist China,” Allen added.

On Oct. 5, the Department of Defense (DOD) published a list on of 60 Chinese military companies operating in the U.S. directly or indirectly. According to the DOD, the firms support the modernization goals of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) while appearing to be civilian entities.

The NSF has an annual operating budget of $9.5 billion and funds “approximately 25% of all federally supported basic research conducted by America’s colleges and universities,” according to the NSF website. The website also describes the foundation’s goals as advancing “knowledge to sustain global leadership” and serving as “a primary driver of the U.S. economy.”

With its establishment today, the Select Committee on China will investigate the CCP for: ✔️Producing the components of deadly fentanyl

✔️Deceptive trade practices

✔️Buying U.S. farmland

✔️Intellectual property theft

✔️Spread of propaganda

✔️Supply chain dominance …and more. — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 10, 2023

House Republicans voted on Jan. 10 to establish a Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, which will investigate intellectual property theft as part of its mission.