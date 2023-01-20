George Santos’ Congressional Account Suspended 3 Times In One Day

Embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos’ congressional Twitter account was suspended and restored three times on Friday.

His newly activated Twitter account was suspended three times Friday for unknown reasons and has since been restored, according to NBC News. Users noticed his account was suspended early Friday morning before it was restored and suddenly suspended again.

George Santos’ congressional account (@RepSantosNY03) has been suspended by Twitter and brought back online three times today, per spox. — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) January 20, 2023

Santos’ official congressional account has one tweet from Jan. 18 about an event with constituents. The account has a grey check verification for being an official government account. It’s unclear if Twitter’s suspension criteria apply differently to government accounts under its new verification system. (RELATED: Watchdog Files Legal Complaint Alleging Embattled GOP Rep. George Santos Misused Campaign Funds)

His campaign account has been used to address recent controversies about him allegedly defrauding a homeless veteran and allegedly performing as a drag queen in Brazil, where he lived from 2008 – 2011. Santos, the first openly-gay Republican elected to congress, denied both allegations Thursday.

Santos also allegedly fabricated significant details about his past including his education, work history, residence and ethnicity. The alleged fabrications have generated bipartisan calls for Santos to resign and have led to investigations into Santos.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has stood by Santos, who was assigned to the House Small Business Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.