Meghan McCain Announces Major Life News

Meghan McCain gave birth to her second child, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, on Thursday morning.

McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, are the parents of their 2-year-old daughter, Liberty Sage, who, she had in September of 2020, the Daily Mail announced. The 38-year-old mother announced her pregnancy in September of 2022 and began posting photographs of herself in the third trimester.

The mother of two announced her delivery to the Daily Mail, saying, “Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family! ‘Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family.”

The Daily Mail columnist previously described herself as “fully cooked” when posting a photograph of her nine month pregnant belly. She and her husband said they were excited for their oldest child to have a little sister. (RELATED: Meghan McCain And Ben Domenech Welcome Baby Girl Liberty Sage)

Her husband honored her “strength” throughout the pregnancy in a statement to the outlet, which read, “Meghan’s strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.”

The couple eloped in November 2017 at her family ranch in Sedona, Arizona, in front of 100 guests, the outlet reported.