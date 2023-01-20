‘Lies And Gossip’: Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley Tear Into Each Other Over 2024 Accusations

Two former Trump officials who are likely to run in 2024, Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley, lobbed accusations at each other after Pompeo claimed Haley was eyeing being vice president to Trump even while she was ambassador to the United Nations.

In his upcoming memoir, Pompeo, the former secretary of state, claims Haley worked with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to oust former Vice President Mike Pompeo from office, according to an excerpt obtained by The Guardian.

Pompeo writes that Haley secured a personal meeting with Trump without speaking to him first, and came in with the two Trump advisers to make the vice president pitch, ultimately playing former Chief of Staff John Kelly.

“As best Kelly could tell,” Pompeo writes, “they were presenting a possible ‘Haley for vice-president’ option. I can’t confirm this, but [Kelly] was certain he had been played, and he was not happy about it. Clearly, this visit did not reflect a team effort but undermined our work for America.”

Haley fired back at Pompeo’s accusations, calling his claims “lies and gossip,” and pointing out that he himself wasn’t sure it happened.

“I don’t know why he said it, but that’s exactly why I stayed out of D.C. as much as possible, to get away from the drama,” Haley told Fox News host Brett Baier.

Former President Donald Trump is the only candidate that has officially announced his 2024 presidential campaign, but rumors are swirling that Pompeo and Haley, both of whom have recently published books, are making plans to toss their hat in the race. (RELATED: ROUNDUP: How The Top 2024 Republican Contenders View Ukraine)

Haley hinted at the possibility of running in 2024 during the interview with Baier.

“Well I’m not going to make an announcement here,” Haley said, but added that she’s analyzing if the situation calls for a new leader.

“Can I be that leader, yes I think I can,” she said.