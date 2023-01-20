‘One’s Taste In Partners Gets Better’: Monica Lewinksy Reflects On Affair With Bill Clinton

Monica Lewinsky marked the 25th anniversary of her affair with former President Bill Clinton by penning an article for Vanity Fair.

Lewinsky revealed what she has “observed and learned in the quarter century since” her White House scandal made headlines across the globe. She threw shade at the former president, writing, “As the years pass, one’s taste in partners gets better. (Wink.).”

She went on to share words of wisdom for others. “Lastly, I don’t know how to say this other than to be direct and insufferably corny: You can survive the unimaginable,” Lewinsky wrote.

Lewinsky became a household name in 1998 when news broke that she was sexually involved with the married president while she was an intern at the White House. The exposed affair ultimately led to Clinton’s impeachment.

“One thing everyone has in common is that we have all made mistakes. It’s inevitable,” Lewinsky wrote in the Vanity Fair article. “Get comfortable with the Art of the Mistake.” (RELATED: ‘They Saved Me’: Pamela Anderson Gets Real About Parenting Mistakes)

Lewinsky touched on the importance of choosing her friends “carefully” after her personal encounters were revealed to the world.

“Twenty-five years ago I had one of the world’s worst friends: Linda ‘Judas, hold my beer’ Tripp,” Lewinsky wrote. Tripp secretly recorded phone calls with Lewinsky in which Lewinsky discussed her relationship with Clinton.

She continued to slam her former friend but claimed she has “since let go of the resentment and bitterness that surrounded” what she referred to as a “betrayal.”

“It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am to have been able to trust new people,” Lewinsky wrote.