National Professors Group Alleges Florida Colleges Paid ‘Lip Service’ To Academic Freedom By Scrapping Critical Race Theory

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) said on Friday it was “appalled” by a decision by Florida College System (FSC) presidents to remove any programming that pushes Critical Race Theory (CRT) on its campuses.

Nearly thirty college presidents announced on Wednesday that they would no longer allow state funding to be used to promote CRT, which is the teaching that America is fundamentally racist, and that it would evaluate and remove programs that adopt CRT by Feb. 1, according to a memo. The decision came in response to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis administration’s request that all public colleges and universities submit a report outlining how much money was spent on CRT and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). (RELATED: Florida’s Public Universities Are Spending Millions In Taxpayer Dollars On Woke Education Initiatives)

The AAUP accused the FSC presidents of pledging to commit a “blatant violation of academic freedom.”

BREAKING: AAUP to explore action in defense of #academicfreedom & #sharedgovernance in higher education in Florida, including potential censure and/or sanction.https://t.co/OvBUhXiPS5 — American Association of University Professors (@AAUP) January 20, 2023

“In a democracy, higher education is a common good which requires that instructors have full freedom in their teaching to select materials and determine the approach to the subject. Instead, the FCS presidents, while giving lip service to academic freedom, have announced their intention to censor teaching and learning by expunging ideas they want to suppress,” the statement reads. “By dictating course content, they are also usurping the primary responsibility for the curriculum traditionally accorded the faculty under principles of shared governance.”

The presidents’ decision to “suppress” information is “revealing,” according to the AAUP. It stated that it would “explor[e] all options” including censure and investigation in response.

“The hypocrisy is glaring, as has been the case so often recently in Florida. But the danger is very real. Censorship of ideas has absolutely no place in a democracy,” the AAUP wrote.

The AAUP and the FCS did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

