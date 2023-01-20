Math Education Discriminates Against Queer, Trans Students, Prof Argues

A Vanderbilt professor argued that math is a “white, cisheteropatriarchal space” during a mathematics conference held in Boston, Massachusetts, earlier this month.

Luis Leyva, an assistant professor of mathematics education at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College, delivered a lecture titled “Undergraduate Mathematics Education as a White, Cisheteropatriarchal Space and Opportunities for Structural Disruption to Advance Queer of Color Justice” on Jan. 4 as part of the Joint Mathematics Meetings, according to the website. Leyva argued that the mathematics field is predominantly white and heterosexual and limits opportunities for queer and trans students. (RELATED: University System Weighs Gutting Math Standards After Students Keep Failing Algebra)

The lecture was given in two parts. Leyva first discussed his research conducted by examining the educational experiences of 39 undergraduate students majoring in STEM fields who identified as queer or trans, and then he used his research to explain how the mathematics field operates as “a white, cisheteropatriarchal space that limits learning opportunities affirming of queer of color identities and experiences.”

Grateful to be distinguished with the opportunity to deliver the Spectra (@LGBTMath) Lavender Lecture at the 2023 @JointMath Mtgs in Boston tomorrow. I will deliver a lecture based on my research interrogating undergraduate math education as a white, cisheteropatriarchal space. https://t.co/JiaTe0B8zs — Luis Antonio Leyva (he/him/él) (@LuisLeyvaEdu) January 3, 2023

His study “depict[ed] how Black, Latin*, and Asian QT students’ narratives of experience reflect forms of intersectionality, or instances of oppression and resistance at intersecting systems of white supremacy and cisheteropatriarchy (or white cisheteropatriarchy),” according to the abstract. He further used his analytical framework about how STEM education serves as a “white, cisheteropatriarchal space” to show show “intersectional oppression” impacts queer or trans students of color through ideological, institutional and relational influences.

Leyva also addressed “coping strategies among QT students of color navigating white cisheteropatriarchy in STEM for protecting their academic success and intersectional identities,” the abstract read. His lecture concluded by laying out a “re-imagined” mathematic education which increases support for queer or trans students of color.

The Joint Mathematics Meetings is the largest mathematics gathering and is held annually, according to its website. The 2023 conference was held Jan. 4 through 7 and included over 5,100 people.

Leyva, Vanderbilt University and the Joint Mathematics Meetings did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

