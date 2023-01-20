REPORT: Rappers Accused Of Passing Drugs To One Another In Courtroom

Newly released surveillance footage allegedly shows co-defendant, rapper Kahlieff Adams, passing drugs to rapper Young Thug inside a Fulton County courtroom during jury selection, according to multiple reports.

Adams and Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, attended court on charges of racketeering and affiliation with gang-related crime when the alleged hand-to-hand drug transaction took place, NBC Connecticut reported Friday. Both men are now facing new charges, and Judge Ural Glanville has paused jury selection, according to WSB-TV.

The video footage appears to show Adams walking towards Young Thug and passing him something. An eagle-eyed deputy noticed the reported transaction and confiscated the item, which was later revealed to be a Percocet pill, according to WSB-TV.

Young Thug allegedly closed his hand around an item and placed it under the table while remaining seated, WSB-TV reported, citing a motion obtained by Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne.

Deputies also reportedly found Adams to be in possession of Percocet pills, marijuana, tobacco and other contraband concealed in plastic wrap and food seasoning. He is now facing a slew of other charges, including willful obstruction of law enforcement misdemeanor, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of alcoholic beverage by inmate, WSB-TV reported. He also allegedly faces a misdemeanor charge for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Young Thug’s attorney Keith Adams said the rapper had nothing to do with the transaction, according to WSB-TV. (RELATED: Four Artists And Two Record Labels Named In Lawsuit Over Song Rights)

“His side is the truth. The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom on yesterday. One of the co-defendants on his way to the restroom attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams, who immediately turned it over to the deputy,” Keith Adams said, according to WSB-TV.

“He did not know. We don’t know what it is, did not know. It was turned over to a deputy right away,” he continued, the outlet reported.

“Mr. [Kahlieff] Adams adamantly maintains his innocence and looks forward to the conclusion of this trial,” an attorney for the second rapper said, according to WSB-TV.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has launched a full investigation into the matter.