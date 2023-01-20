REPORT: Bronny James Is Down To Three Colleges In Recruitment

And we’re down to three — reportedly, of course.

Bronny James — a four-star high school basketball recruit and son of LeBron James — is reportedly nearing a close on his college recruitment, narrowing his choice of schools down to three.

Being a member of the class of 2023, Bronny had the opportunity to commit to a school in November 2022 during the early signing period, but chose to continue his recruitment instead. The next date that he will be allowed to sign with a university is April 12, but he could extend that date as far back as May 17.

However, judging by the looks of it, we might not have to wait much longer for Bronny to make his decision.

For the most part, Bronny James’ recruitment has been kept behind-the-scenes, but we do know all of the teams that have been involved in the process: Michigan, Duke, Kentucky, USC, North Carolina, Kansas, Memphis, Oregon and Ohio State.

But it appears that James has brought down his list to three, with those schools being the University of Southern California, University of Oregon and Ohio State University, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. That same report also states that Bronny is expected to make his decision at the end of his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

Yeah, I’m not really diggin’ Bronny James’ final three — if this is true, of course.

Well, with the exception of the USC Trojans, that was a solid pick, but Oregon and Ohio State?

Yeah, I get the whole Ohio State thing with them being from there and all that, but where the hell did Oregon come from?

If I were in Bronny James’ position, and I’m picking a final three out of all of the schools that were involved in his recruitment, I would have had Michigan, Duke and Kentucky, with USC being a close fourth. Though I would have also had the Miami Hurricanes involved in my process, which would have changed my list to, and in this order: 1. Miami, 2. Michigan, and 3. Duke. (RELATED: REPORT: Jeanie Buss Doesn’t Believe In LeBron And Lakers Enough To Invest During Playoff Push)

As far as where I have Bronny going, it’ll be USC — he’ll stay in Los Angeles with dad.