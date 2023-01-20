Data From 37 Million Cell Carrier Customers Stolen

T- Mobile announced Thursday that a currently unidentified intruder stole data from 37 million customers, including key details on their identities.

The breach was discovered Jan. 5, despite having occurred on or around November 25, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from T-Mobile. The data exposed included the addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth of millions of customers.

The hacker(s) were not able to access things like passwords and PINs, banking information, Social Security numbers, or other forms of government identification from customers. “Our investigation is still ongoing, but the malicious activity appears to be fully contained at this time,” T-Mobile said of the hack. Law enforcement and federal agencies were contacted by the company, CBS News reported.

The hacker gained entry through a single point, according to the filing. As soon as the company was aware of the breach, they were able to trace the source and stop it. (RELATED: ‘Anonymous’ Hacks Russian Media, Posts Anti-Putin Ads)

The international corporation has been hacked on a number of occasions in recent years. In 2021, some 47 million customers’ Social Security information, driver’s license information, and other personal password information were stolen in a major breach. T-Mobile subsequently agreed to pay some $350 million to customers for the breach, according to another CBS News report.