Tucker Carlson Rips ‘Woke’ American For ‘Complimenting’ The Chinese Communist Party’s ‘Co-Parenting’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped a “woke” American woman for “complimenting” “co-parenting” from the Chinese Communist Party, referencing a Friday op-ed.

“The New York Times published an op-ed from a woke American woman who spent 16 years living in China. What did she miss about China? She misses the Communist Party of China co-parenting her children,” Carlson, an honorary board member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said about the Wednesday essay. “She thinks the Chinese commissars did a better job of being a mother than she would have. She misses their firm hand, and we are not making this up.” (RELATED: ‘The People Of China Are Right’: DeSantis Calls Out Chinese Regime’s ‘Draconian’ Covid Policies)

WATCH:

“Our stringent government co-parent quickly made its presence felt,” Heather Kaye wrote in the New York Times (NYT) op-ed. “The girls’ Chinese kindergarten lectured us on everything, including how many hours our daughters should sleep, what they should eat and their optimal weight.”

Kaye added that she sometimes felt that she borrowed her children for evenings and weekends, according to the op-ed. She also wrote that China’s strict lockdown policies led her and her husband to leave that country and return to the United States, but also added, “Attention to the common good is a fundamental value I seek in an American government co-parent.”

“The communist party fat-shamed this lady’s kids!” Carlson erupted.

Carlson earlier referenced efforts to ban stoves and other appliances using natural gas. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York proposed such a ban that would be fully in effect by 2030, according to Bloomberg.

“She’s complimenting the government of China,” Carlson said.

“The piece ends by noting ‘The tight control of the communist party surveillance state results in its own kind of freedom,’” Carlson said. “Okay, that is un-American, that person is sick and if you don’t recognize how sick that person is, if you long for a fascist government to call your little girls fat, you are a sick person.”

Kaye and the NYT did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

