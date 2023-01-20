Michigan Police Release Mugshot Of K9 ‘Arrested’ For ‘Stealing’ Food

The Wyandotte, Michigan, Police Department (WPD) released the mugshot of a police K9 accused of stealing a fellow officer’s lunch on Jan. 10.

The police dog, identified as “Officer Ice,” stole his coworker’s food, which was left unattended while the officer was called to assist someone in the WPD jail. Returning from the call, the cop found Ice “strolling out of the room licking his chops,” and found that his lunch had disappeared, according to a jokey press release from the WPD Facebook page.

“Stealing is not only a crime but it is morally wrong too,” the release read. ” it saddens me to report that a current officer of the Wyandotte Police Department is under investigation for stealing!” (RELATED: ‘Serious Situation’: Staff Forced To Close Zoo After Animal Escapes From Habitat)

The police department joked that Ice “invoked his fifth amendment right to remain silent and quite frankly is not cooperating with the investigation.” He would, however, look to their Facebook followers’ opinions on how to proceed. The post went semi-viral, garnering 8k likes and nearly 5k comments.

Ice later received a specially made lunch from the local Italian deli, Lunch Wyandott, which reportedly supported him, the department noted in a Wednesday update.

“Dozens of attorneys have offered to defend Ofc Ice pro- 🦴- o!” the department jested, adding that the public threatened “massive protests” if they moved “forward with [their] investigation and/or charges.”

Facebook users overwhelmingly supported the department’s decision to drop the charges.

“Happy to hear this good news! Enjoy your special treat Officer Ice,” one user commented.