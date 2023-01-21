Gay Couple Accused Of Sexually Abusing, ‘Pimping Out’ Adopted Children

A gay couple in Georgia have been accused of sexually abusing and “pimping out” their adopted children, as well as producing distributing homemade child pornography, according to reports.

Zachary and William Zulock were arrested in July after police in Oxford received a tip about someone who “may have been downloading child sexual abuse material,” KKTV reported at the time. Investigators revealed to the outlet that evidence collected from the home confirmed that the couple “engaged in sexually abusive acts and recorded videos,” the outlet reported.

The children, siblings, were in 4th and 3rd grades at the time of their adoptive parents’ arrest, but court documents revealed the alleged sexual abuse of the children dated back to 2019, one year after they were adopted from the now-defunct Christian adoption agency, All God’s Children, Inc,” Fox News reported.

Gay couple charged with molesting their adopted sons also pimped them out to pedophile ring, report claims https://t.co/MIttesw4Ya pic.twitter.com/68AEgzD0tr — New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2023



According to a 17-count indictment obtained by Townhall, the couple allegedly performed oral sex on the boys, forced the children to perform oral sex on them and in one instance anally raped the older child to the point of injury. (RELATED: Law Firms Asking Boy Scouts To Name 200 Leaders Accused Of Sexual Abuse)

Videos of the abuse were allegedly shared on social media with the couple soliciting other men to perform sexual acts on the children, the outlet reported. Two of those men, Hunter Clay Lawless (27) and Luis Armando Vizcarro-Sanchez (25) were named in the indictment as being part of a “pedophile ring,” according to Townhall.

Lawless reportedly revealed to police that he received “numerous” messages from Zachary through Snapchat alerting him to “be prepared” to receive images as well as video of the father raping the children, the outlet stated. Authorities allegedly corroborated this by locating a folder on Zachary’s cell phone labeled “US” that contained videos of William sexually abusing the child, Townhall reported.

In a recorded interview after his arrest Zachary allegedly admitted to police that the videos of “routine” sexual abuse of their children was sent to “less than a dozen people,” according to Townhall. William also allegedly admitted to forcing his 11-year-old adopted son to perform an act of sodomy on him “with the intent to satisfy his own…sexual desire,” the outlet reported.

The couple have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of incest, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, felony sexual exploitation of children, and felony prostitution of a minor. If convicted, they could face over nine life sentences, the outlet reported. The Zulocks have pleaded not guilty.