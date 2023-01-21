Police Officer Charged After Alleged Off-Duty Road Rage Incident With A Gun

A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was arrested after a road rage incident with a gun in Chester County on Dec. 28.

David Levy was off duty at the time and forced another driver with his family off the road, according to WTAE. During the incident, Levy allegedly shot his gun and went over to the other driver.

The Chester County DAO announces the arrest of PSP Trooper David Levy, 36, for the charges of official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault. pic.twitter.com/z45Eqd9h82 — Chester County District Attorney’s Office (@chescoda) January 20, 2023

Levy was allegedly screaming with his gun in his hand while he went up to the family, WTAE reported. He told the family he was a state police trooper and accused them of cutting him off.

The family then reportedly told Levy that they were calling the police and filmed the incident on their dash camera, reported WTAE. Levy then went back to his vehicle and left. (RELATED: REPORT: Utah Driver Aims Gun At Man During Road Rage Incident, Turns Out It’s An Undercover Cop)

Levy allegedly told investigators that he saw the family driving dangerously and forced them off the road to perform a traffic stop, the outlet reported. He had reportedly been drinking prior to the incident. Levy has also been suspended without pay.

During the investigation, officials found a bullet hole in the dash of Levy’s vehicle, WTAE reported.

“No one is above the law,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We hold law enforcement to the highest of standards, and the defendant betrayed his sworn oath by endangering all those on the road with his reckless conduct.”

Police have charged Levy with official oppression, reckless endangerment, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault, according to a tweet by the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

The Pennsylvania State Police did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.