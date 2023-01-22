‘I Can Kick As Good’: Texas Governor Weighs In On Cowboys Special Teams Woes

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to Twitter on Sunday to criticize Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher.

Abbott tweeted Sunday night that he could kick as well as Maher. Maher’s first extra point attempt in the Cowboy’s game against the San Francisco 49ers was blocked, according to ESPN.

I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 23, 2023

“I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker,” Abbott tweeted. Abbott has used a wheelchair since he was 26 after a large tree fell on his back and left him paralyzed from the waist down, according to his website.

Maher missed a record-breaking four straight extra point attempts in the Cowboy’s win against Tampa Bay on Jan. 16. Two days later, the Cowboys added kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the team’s practice squad in case Maher struggled in practice this past week.

A little drama in Cowboys-49ers pregame: Niners apparently took offense to Cowboys kicker Brett Maher warming up on side of field, stepping in middle of his operation to interrupt drill. Niners eventually allowed Maher to resume kicking. He made next try. pic.twitter.com/zOuYIDp3El — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 22, 2023

Maher was also involved in a pregame altercation with 49ers players during warm-ups, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Dak Prescott Throws Helmet In Anger After Kicker Brett Maher Struggles In Historic Fashion)

He was reportedly warming up for Sunday’s game on the 49er’s side of the field when 49ers players stepped in front of him to stop him, Fox News reported. Cowboys and 49ers players exchanged words briefly before Maher continued warming up.