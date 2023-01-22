Los Angeles-Area Mass Shooting Leaves At Least 10 Dead

At least 10 people are dead and another 10 hospitalized after a mass shooting in Monterey Park, a city seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles, following a Chinese Lunar New Year dance festival.

The shooting occurred at a ballroom dance studio around 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 21, CNN reported. The shooter fled and “remains outstanding,” according to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department. Authorities said the shooter was male, but have not released a more detailed description.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to assist Monterey Park Police Department with a shooting death investigation,” the department initially said in a statement released Sunday, according to the outlet. “There are nine deceased. There is no additional information available at this time.”

Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later updated the death toll to 10.

The shooter’s motive remains unknown, but Meyer said police are investigating whether the attack was racially motivated. “We will look at every angle as far as whether it was a hate crime or not,” he told outlet reporters.

Monterey Park is a city with about 60,000 people, with a large Asian population, according to the Hill.

People on the scene told CNN that the location of the shooting, Star Ballroom Dance Studio, is a popular dance club that people regularly go to on the weekends.

Meyer said police are also aware of another incident in Alhambra, California, which neighbors Monterey Park, and are investigating whether it is connected to the mass shooting.

“We’re working with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, The Federal Bureau of Investigation LA office and numerous other law enforcement agencies,” Meyer stated, according to CNN.

President Biden has been briefed on the mass shooting, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted.

“The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known,” Jean-Pierre wrote.

Lunar New Year festival activities scheduled in Monterrey Park for Sun., Jan. 22, have been canceled, according to CNN.