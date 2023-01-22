Eagles Annihilate Giants To Advance To NFC Championship Game. Will They Make It To The Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles are one game away from playing in Super Bowl 57.

Philadelphia defeated the New York Giants on Saturday 38-7 in front of their home crowd to advance to their second NFC Championship game in six seasons. The Eagles will host either the San Francisco 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC title game, depending on who wins Sunday in Santa Clara.

Eagles will host the 49ers or Cowboys next Sunday at 3:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/3IOHfzcoO9 — The College Kids – Sports Betting (@TCK_Experience) January 22, 2023

From the opening kickoff Saturday, it was obvious who the better team was. On the first drive of the game, Philadelphia’s offense moved down the field with ease. Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with tight-end Dallas Goedert on a 16-yard touchdown pass (which Goedert hauled in with one hand), to go up 7-0. The Eagles would move 75 yards down the field for the score, according to ESPN.

The opening drive of the game was indictive of how unstoppable the Eagles would be for the entire 60 minutes.

The Giants would turn the football over on downs near midfield on their opening drive, which led to Eagles’ wide-receiver, DeVonta Smith, scoring a touchdown off of a nine-yard swing pass to go up 14-0 late in the first quarter.

In the second, New York would remain scoreless while the Eagles offense continued to thrive. Philadelphia running back Boston Scott found the end zone on a three-yard run at the 7:29 mark, and Jalen Hurts would run the football in for a score with less than one minute left to play before half.

New York’s defense had zero answers for Shane Steichen’s offense. Before halftime, it was 28-0 and the game was essentially over. Philadelphia would outscore the G-men in the second half 10-7 as they cruised to a 38-7 victory.

It was an old-fashioned ass whooping. Philly just totally mopped the floor with their bitter NFC East rival. (RELATED: Chiefs Outlast Jaguars In Divisional Round To Advance To Fifth Straight AFC Championship Game)

To me, the biggest differential in the box score was in rushing yards. According to ESPN, the Eagles ran the football for 268 yards compared to the Giants 118. As a result, the Eagles nearly doubled the Giants in total yardage, finishing the game with 416 total yards to New York’s 227.

If the Eagles can run the football like they did Saturday and avoid turning it over, I’m confident that they’ll be the team representing the NFC in the Super Bowl. It seemed like the Eagles were moving 10x faster than the Giants and I don’t think the Cowboys or the 49ers will be able to keep up with them in the NFC Championship game.