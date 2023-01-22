Plane Crashes Into Tractor Trailer During Emergency Landing, Everyone Survives

A plane crashed into a tractor-trailer while trying to perform an emergency landing Sunday on a Texas highway.

The pilot reportedly lost power in the single-engine airplane and decided to land on the Grand Parkway in Harris County, Texas, according to KHOU 11. The plane crashed into the tractor-trailer as it was descending.

DPS Troopers and @HCSOTexas are at the scene of a plane crash on the northbound lanes of SH-99 between Cypress Rosehill Road and Telge Road. The pilot is not reporting any injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/YiBIFaHkyV — TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) January 22, 2023

The plane’s wings rubbed against the concrete barriers on the roadway and then caught fire, reported KHOU 11. Both the pilot and the driver of the tractor-trailer suffered no injuries.

TxDOT crews on scene of hazmat/ plane crash incident on SH 99 at Telge. Currently all eastbound lanes of SH 99 blocked at Telge. FAA on scene investigating. Once plane is removed, crews will begin hazmat cleanup. pic.twitter.com/lz3AB4UHlO — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 22, 2023

The plane, a Bonanza 35, is registered in Michigan, KHOU 11 reported. The pilot took off from the West Houston Airport and was flying a survey assessment when the plane lost power. (RELATED: Horrifying Footage Shows Small Plane Crash Into Truck Full Of People On California Highway Before Bursting Into Flames)

Another plane crashed and killed four passengers Tuesday in Lavaca, County Texas, according to ABC News. An additional passenger was taken to a local hospital. All five on board were members of the same church.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.