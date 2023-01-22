Republican Rep. Nancy Mace Criticizes ‘Far-Right’ For ‘Attacking’ Her Over Major Political Issue

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace criticized the “far-right” Sunday for allegedly attacking her stance on abortion.

The representative said the “far-right” and the “far-left” are out of touch with the majority of Americans on abortion, and stated that the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June and Republicans calling for abortion bans hurt the party in the midterm elections. She said that the vast majority of swing voters in her district oppose the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, but are willing to find common ground on the issue.

“I’ve spoken to Republican and Democrat women and the folks in my district, swing voters, are willing to find some middle ground here,” Mace said on “Meet the Press.” “Everyone recognizes abortion up till birth is not something that they want. At the same time, banning all abortions with zero exceptions isn’t something that people support. So where is the middle ground? How do we get there? Democrats are at 24 weeks for example, with gestational limits. Republicans, 12 to 15 on average. Can we find some middle ground around 20 week for example if we’re talking about some sort of gestational limitations.”

Pro-life organizations have accused Mace of countering the movement and standing against protections for unborn children. The non-profit, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said Mace has often “undermined” the movement’s efforts to tackle “pro-abortion extremism.” (RELATED: ‘What Are We Doing?’: GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Criticizes Her Own Party)

“I’m repeatedly attacked by pro-life groups even though I am pro-life,” the South Carolina representative said. “I’m at least willing to have some concessions, find that middle ground because the vast majority of people I represent, that’s what they’re asking for. Not digging in on the far-right or the far-left on this issue.”

The representative blamed the lack of common ground for Republicans earning only a narrow majority in the House after the midterm elections. She praised Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for his willingness to reach a bipartisan agreement on polarizing issues.

“To hear[Manchin] talk about these issues in a very refreshing, balanced way is the way both sides of the aisle need to approach every issue, including abortion,” she said. “I’m here waving my hand being a very vocal person on this and saying ‘I’m pro-life, but I’m willing to sit down and talk about how do we balance the rights of women and the right to life. At some point, that infant has the right to life and women’s rights are equally important so, let’s have that conversation.”

Mace has generally voted in favor of pro-life legislation, including H.R. 8296 that would require medical professionals to provide care for infants born alive during a botched abortion. She also introduced legislation with Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio that would create a website known as Life.gov that would allow women to access pro-life resources and information.