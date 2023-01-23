Alec Baldwin Resurfaces On Social Media With ‘Dad Post’ Amid Forthcoming Criminal Charges

Alec Baldwin resurfaced on social media Sunday, just three days after prosecutors charged him with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie, “Rust.”

The famous actor shared an image on Instagram of one of his young children interacting with his wife on Instagram, while another one of his kids played in the background. “The old “let me give you a back rub” ploy,” Baldwin wrote to his social media account. “Potato chips to follow,” he wrote, as he closed off his caption.

The actor’s ‘dad post’ put the focus on his home life as a husband and the father of 7 children — a stark contrast from his depiction in the headlines in recent days. The post painted the actor in a relatable, domestic light, after days of media attention on his looming criminal charges.

2.5 million followers tune in to Baldwin’s account, and nearly 30,000 of them ‘liked’ his post. Thousands of others flooded the comment section and shared support for the actor, sending advice and encouragement as he faces the upcoming charges. A number of haters slammed the actor and blamed him for his role in Hutchins’ death (RELATED: ‘This Is Super Unsafe’: Reports Of Negligence On Set Of ‘Rust’ Before Fatal Shooting).

Baldwin and the head armorer of the film, Hanna Gutierrez-Reed will face involuntary murder charges in connection with the October 21, 2021 incident. Baldwin maintains that he thought he was holding a ‘cold’ prop gun. An investigation found the firearm was loaded with live ammunition. When the gun fired, it fatally wounded Hutchins and injured Joel Souza, the movie’s director.