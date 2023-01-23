Shocking Video Shows Fan Falling From Balcony During Drake’s Concert

Shocking video footage captured the moment a fan fell from the second-story balcony during Drake’s concert at the Apollo on Saturday.

The incident took place roughly an hour and a half into the live concert in Harlem, New York, according to TMZ. Rapper 21 Savage joined Drake on stage to perform various tracks from their collaborative album “Her Loss,” but before they could begin their set, a man fell from the balcony and into the orchestra pit, forcing a pause in the show, according to video shared by the New York Post.

The video shows a man falling from above, his arms flailing as he careens into the crowd below. Almost immediately, a crew member comes running across the stage in an effort to get Drake’s attention to halt the show. People in the crowd can be heard gasping, with several saying “someone fell, someone fell.”

Drake stopped hyping his show and exchanged a few brief words with his stage crew.

“Just gotta make sure somebody’s okay,” Drake told the audience, and he took pause from his music. (RELATED: ‘I Wish I Hadn’t Seen The Video’: Mother Of Man Injured At Harry Styles Concert Speaks Out About Her Son’s Injuries)

Another video taken from above shows the man leaning over the edge of the balcony railing before losing his balance and tumbling forward. He can be seen hitting a light fixture as he falls.

The person who fell was later determined to be a 26-year-old man who may have been intoxicated at the time, according to TMZ. He was reportedly uncooperative and was taken to a hospital in Harlem for medical treatment, the outlet reported. The extent of the man’s injuries remain unknown, but a representative from the Apollo said “the fan and other audience members reported that they were OK. No major injuries have been reported,” according to TMZ.

The show resumed after a 15-minute delay.