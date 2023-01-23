Dallas Cowboys Fans Get Into Brutal Fight Caught On Camera

At least two fights broke out Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after the Cowboys lost to the 49ers.

Footage of one fight shows a couple of men yelling and gesturing as a man in a CeeDee Lamb jersey appears to slam another man in an Ezekiel Elliott jersey to the ground. Both men then start throwing punches at each other, kind of like how siblings or toddlers fight before they’re taught how to behave as adults.

Fights breakout at AT&T Stadium tonight pic.twitter.com/cmQu6kreJ7 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 23, 2023

Despite one of the men being on the ground and clearly somewhat incapacitated, a bunch of other men (it feels weird calling them men when they’re clearly not acting like men) jump in and begin to kick him and throw even more punches.

Even though the man on the ground is clearly done fighting and is just trying to get away, the man in the CeeDee Lamb jersey decides to land another few blows. Eventually, some real men jump in to stop the brutality that is becoming inherently more normalized within our society right now.

The fight apparently broke out as fans left the Miller Lite House in the stadium grounds, where a watch party took place earlier in the day, the New York Post reported.

Fist are flying in Dallas right now pic.twitter.com/9y5MXF84Ao — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 23, 2023

The other fight occurred near a concession stand. Video footage of the incident shows another group of men dancing around each other before squaring up and clumsily throwing one another around and hurling a couple of poorly executed punches. It’s really sad and embarrassing to watch.