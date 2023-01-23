Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Tweet Leaves Fans Praying For ‘Yellowstone’ Role

Jeffrey Dean Morgan lit Twitter on fire Sunday with a post teasing the possibility that he has a future on Taylor Sheridan’s hit series “Yellowstone.”

Okay, so the post doesn’t really tease Morgan’s involvement in “Yellowstone,” but he did go and visit Burns Cowboy Shop, which does all of the hats for the series.

“Cmon. These folks at [Burns Cowboy Shop] are the damn best,” Morgan wrote in the Twitter caption over a photograph of him and his family. “Not only make MY hats… Hils hats, they do everyone on a little show called @Yellowstone. If ever the opportunity… go visit.”

Cmon. These folks at ⁦@BurnsCowboyShop⁩ are the damn best. Not only make MY hats… Hils hats, they do everyone on a little show called ⁦@Yellowstone⁩. If ever the opportunity… go visit. Love to all y’all. Xx the Morgan’s. pic.twitter.com/w9dcN957vZ — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 22, 2023

Morgan is best known for his roles on shows like “The Walking Dead” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” To me, he will always be Judah Botwin from “Weeds,” one of the greatest shows ever made (also one of the only shows with a true female anti-hero).

As far as “Yellowstone” goes, I doubt Sheridan could find a better cowboy than Morgan, with the silver fox thing he has going on. “Confirming my manifestation for you to be in Yellowstone,” one Twitter user wrote. (RELATED: Dennis Quaid Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off Series ‘Bass Reeves’)

With a slew of upcoming series, including “Bass Reeves,” “Lioness,” and forthcoming seasons of “Yellowstone” and “Tulsa King,” there are plenty of places for Morgan to jump in and play within the Sheridan Universe on Paramount+. Maybe Morgan will appear in whatever prequel comes after “1923.” The future is ours to manifest as we like, so let’s get to it, fans!