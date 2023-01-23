Woman Faces Animal Cruelty Charges After Officials Recover 49 Mini Horses and 39 Chickens

A North Carolina woman is facing 23 counts of animal cruelty charges after officials recovered her horses and chickens.

A total of 88 animals owned by 54-year-old Julie Ann Sherill were recovered by county officials who say the animals were abandoned and neglected while spread out across multiple properties owned by the woman, according to The Morganton News Herald.

Morganton- a woman is facing 23-counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty after the country seized 49-miniature horses from several properties. What they discovered on those properties during a search today on eyewitness news at noon and 530. pic.twitter.com/7fVwAsF5Pb — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) January 23, 2023

This amounted to 49 miniature-sized horses, as well as 39 chickens, WCNC reported.

Following searches of the properties owned by Sherill, officials uncovered “skeletons of animals” and several “deceased animals” the Herald reported. (RELATED: California Woman Allegedly Runs Over, Kills Man After Argument About A Cat)

The outlet reported that 8 of the recovered horses were diagnosed with cockleburs. Nine of the recovered horses were being cared for by a “good Samaritan,” who allegedly had not heard from Sherill since November of last year, WCNC noted. (RELATED: Horse Named ‘Drag Malibu’ Wins Race, Tests Positive For Meth)