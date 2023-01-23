Majority Of Americans Want Fauci To Be Investigated For COVID-19 Pandemic Response: POLL

A majority of Americans believe former Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States Dr. Anthony Fauci should be investigated by Congress for his role in managing the pandemic, according to a recent poll.

Of 1,079 respondents, 52.2% believe Fauci should be investigated for his inconsistent testimony surrounding research before the COVID-19 pandemic and his actions in managing the pandemic, according to the Convention of States Action and Trafalgar Group poll. Among independents, 56% believe Fauci should be investigated, 42.4% said he should not, and 1.6% were unsure. (RELATED: FDA Documents Confirm Top Scientists Were Frustrated Over CDC Ramming Through Boosters)

“Had the COVID-19 pandemic been well-managed, it would have been prudent for Congress to hold hearings to talk about what we learned and what could be done better in the future. And yet–despite the fact that the pandemic was horribly mismanaged and that untold millions of Americans continue to pay the price for the COVID-era policies–some that are still in effect–Congress has failed to act,” President of Convention of States Mark Meckler said in a release.

Across party lines, 80.2% of Republicans and 25.5% of Democrats said that Fauci should be investigated, according to the poll. “This poll offers a strong and clear message to the new Congress–we want you to investigate Fauci and get to the bottom of this before the next pandemic repeats the same gross mistakes,” Meckler continued.

Anthony Fauci repeatedly LIED to the American people about Covid. He got FILTHY RICH during the pandemic. EVERYTHING he’s done will be investigated. We will leave NO STONE unturned! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 22, 2023

While serving as the chief medical advisor to the president of the United States, Fauci “participated in so many interviews for such a long time that he may have blurred the lines between publicity, propaganda, public affairs, and his positions as the director of the NIAID and the chief medical advisor to the president,” according to a report by Open the Books.

Fauci participated in 354 television, radio, podcast and online interviews, including lectures, panel discussions, speeches, and press conferences between Jan. 1, 2020, and June 15. 2021, according to the report.

In February 2021, Israel-based Dan David Foundation paid Fauci $1 million for “speaking truth to power” during the Trump administration, saying he was “courageously defending science in the face of uninformed opposition during the challenging COVID crisis,” according to the report.

In early December, nearly half of Americans believed that public health officials lied about the effectiveness of vaccines and masks, while many also said the government has spent enough money fighting COVID-19 and should move on, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll.

Of respondents, 45% either strongly agreed or somewhat agreed that public health officials had lied about the effectiveness COVID-19 vaccines and masks, while roughly half of poll respondents also reported that they do not trust Fauci, according to the poll.

Only 51% trusted Fauci and 43% trusted Biden, according to the poll. Furthermore, 39% said Fauci should be under investigation for his role in responding to the pandemic.

The poll, conducted from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, had a margin of error of 2.9%.

