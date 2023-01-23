‘Rise Of Illiberalism’: Professor Rails Against DEI, ‘False’ Climate Narratives To Explain Exit From Major University

An earth science professor took to Twitter Monday to spell out how an increased push toward diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and “false climate emergency” narratives in academia resulted in his decision to leave the University of Alabama (UA).

Professor Matthew Wielicki announced he will leave his position in the Department of Geological Sciences at the end of the spring 2023 semester, according to his Twitter post. In addition to wanting to be closer to family, Wielicki, who calls himself a “classical liberal,” explained in a multi-post thread that a rise in DEI pushed him to leave his position. (RELATED: Florida House Speaker Demands Information On Diversity, Equity And Inclusion ‘Prevalence’ On College Campuses)

“Furthermore, over the last decade or so, but especially the last few years, the obsession with universities and grant-funding institutions on immutable characteristics of faculty and students and the push for equity in science above all else has dramatically changed the profession of an academic professor,” Wielicki wrote. “The rise of illiberalism in the name of DEI is the antithesis of the principles that universities were founded on.”

Why I am leaving the University of Alabama: Some internet sleuths have discovered that I will be leaving my faculty position in the Department of Geological Sciences after this semester so I thought I should tell you why. As with most large decisions, the reasons… — Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki (@MatthewWielicki) January 23, 2023

Despite working to achieve a Ph.D from a young age, he felt that the profession was no longer worth the effort, Wielicki explained. In addition to DEI, he cited the debate on climate change as one that many are unwilling to speak out against.

“Contributing to this is the earth science communities silence on the false ‘climate emergency’ narrative. Members of the community routinely discuss the mental health effects of climate catastrophism but dare not speak out lest they lose their positions and research funds,” he wrote.

He said that universities are “no longer places that embrace the freedom of exchanging ideas” but rather punish people who embrace alternative views.

Wielicki said he will remain active in science by sharing his opinion on social media and a future podcast and book, according to the thread.

Wielicki and UA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.