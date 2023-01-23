Accountant Allegedly Embezzled Millions And Spent Over $80,000 On Stripper

A Florida accountant is facing first degree felony charges after allegedly embezzling $3 million-$4 million from a trust, some of which was spent on exotic dancers.

Over the course of a decade Richard Aboud, 80, reportedly set up numerous shell companies as a certified public accountant that allowed him to transfer money from a trust that he would then use for his own purposes, according to local source News 4 Jax.

Aboud was allegedly using the money to financially support other people, including two exotic dancers one of which was paid over $82,500 in a ten month period, the outlet reported. Aboud alleged to police in an interview that he had been in a relationship with one of the dancer’s, but when the relationship ended she began blackmailing him. The other dancer was given money “to help her out,” Aboud told police, the outlet stated.

Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Detective James Brown explained to the outlet that the case was reportedly “clinched” when investigators discovered the shell companies that didn’t have any legitimate purpose attached to them. “There’s usually a product attached to it, and with this, they can’t find any,” Brown said. (RELATED: School Administrator Accused Of Embezzling $600K For IVF Treatments, Family Vacations)

Aboud was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony charge of organized fraud on Jan 5, though he posted bond and was released from the Duval County Jail the same day. According to state records, Aboud still maintains his CPA license despite the charges. Records also show Aboud sold his office space about 18 months ago and per the affidavit, no funds have been returned to the trusts as of last month, the outlet reported.