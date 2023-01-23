Border Agents Arrested Dozens Of People On The Terror Watchlist In Just Three Months

Border Patrol agents arrested 38 individuals whose names were on the terror watchlist during a three-month period, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

The apprehensions occurred during the months of October, November and December 2022, according to CBP data. The apprehensions come amid a surge in illegal migration at the southern border, with CBP recording an all-time high of more than 250,000 migrant encounters in the month of December alone. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DHS Wants To Pay An Outside Group Millions To Write Rules For Tracking Illegal Immigrants In The US)

“What’s been happening at the border the last two years continues to be a catastrophic crisis, and the White House, Secretary Mayorkas, and the open-borders advocates on the left continue to lie about it. Under the last Democratic president, 25,000 encounters was a borderline crisis — for the Biden administration, 10 times that number is simply business as usual,” former CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan recently said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The latest number of terror watchlist apprehensions is up from zero in all of fiscal year 2019, three in fiscal year 2020 and 15 in fiscal year 2021, according to CBP data. The number of individuals on the database increased to 98 in fiscal year 2022, when migrant encounters hit a record of more than 2.3 million.

CBP didn’t respond to a request for comment.

