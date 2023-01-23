Unknown Perp Stuffs Sausages In Random Mailboxes

Residents of a New Zealand island have been finding bread-wrapped sausages doused in butter and tomato sauce in their mailboxes for almost a year.

Waiheke Island, located just a 30-minute boat ride away from downtown Auckland, provides a retreat for wealthy people and wine from about 30 vineyards, Stuff reported. Its residents, however, have reportedly been randomly receiving sausages in their mailboxes for the past year. (RELATED: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Caught On Hot-Mic Calling Rival ‘An Arrogant Prick,’ Later Apologizes)

A Waiheke resident is fed up after being tormented by mysterious sausages in their mailbox for almost a year.https://t.co/V3mUmzj3Pr — RNZ (@radionz) January 22, 2023

The culprit, dubbed the Surfdale Sausager, strikes “at least once a month, at the very bare minimum,” Surfdale resident James Coetzee told RNZ.

“You never know when the strike will happen but when it does, everyone gets struck,” Coetzee told Stuff. “It’s traumatic. Nobodies’ letterboxes are safe.”

Coetzee described the situation as “terrible” because it’s tearing up his community since they cannot figure out who it is pulling the prank. “It happened again and again, to the point where I messaged my friends thinking they were playing a joke on me – and then all of them had photos of sausages in their letterboxes, that was when I knew it was a serious problem,” he told RNZ.

Sir Peter Leitch, also known as food influencer The Mad Butcher, said he is not the Sausager because he does not own a national franchise anymore. Carol Forman, owner of Humblepie Village Butchery, denied being behind the prank because her sausages are already famous enough anyway. She did say her butcher is on leave and cannot account for his whereabouts, Stuff reported.

Resident Nico Baigent told Stuff he’s been hit at least three times. “It is traumatic and I want this to stop. It’s been going on for far too long now,” he said.