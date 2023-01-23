Tucker Carlson Says Democrats Are The Party Of ‘Weak Men And Unhappy Women’

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson said Monday that the Democratic Party is made up of “weak men and unhappy women.”

Carlson discussed the child of House Minority Whip Katharine Clark, Riley Dowell, who police arrested in Boston on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a police officer and vandalizing property at an Antifa protest. The top Democrat previously said that Dowell, whose birth name is Jared, is “non-binary,” and referred to her biological son as her “daughter” in a tweet announcing the arrest.

Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 22, 2023

Carlson said the arrest is a result of Democratic congressional members’ personal lives.

“If you knew the personal lives of the people who run the Democratic Party are actually like, you would understand their politics much better. So Katharine Clark issues a statement and refers to her son as her ‘daughter,’ of course, and wrote that ‘this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.’ It’s just apart of the cycle when your adult son pretends to be a woman and attacks police officers. Totally normal, that’s just the cycle of parenting. Again, if you knew the details of their personal lives, you would understand their politics. This is the party of weak men and unhappy women.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Points Out The Blatant Hypocrisy Of The Media: Antifa vs. Unite The Right)

Police arrested Dowell and one other individual after the suspects allegedly spray-painted “No Cop City” and “ACAB”— an acronym for “All Cops Are Bastards” — on the Parkman Bandstand Monument in Boston Common, according to a Boston Police Department press release. Authorities charged Dowell with “Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction or Injury of Personal Property and Damage of Property by Graffiti/Tagging.”