Stacey Abrams Silent About New Poll Showing 0% Of Black Georgians Had Trouble Voting

During the 2022 midterm elections, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams criticized Georgia’s updated voting laws believing they were a form of voter suppression; however, a recent University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs post-election poll shows that 0% of black Georgians had trouble voting.

Of black Georgia residents who participated in the post-election poll, 0% had a “poor” experience and 94.3% were either “very confident” or “somewhat confident” their vote counted as intended, according to the poll.

“Yet again, the myth of voter suppression in Georgia fails to be supported by a shred of evidence,” Republican Georgia Gov. Brain Kemp said in a release about the poll. “Democrats have juiced this lie for every cent it was worth, disparaging our state and undermining faith in our elections.”

Of black Georgia residents who participated in the post-election poll, 0% had a “poor” experience and 94.3% were either “very confident” or “somewhat confident” their vote counted as intended, according to the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs post-election poll. In March 2021, Georgia passed the Election Integrity Act, which required voters to have an ID to receive an absentee ballot and placed a restriction on where ballot boxes were placed, leading President Joe Biden to call the new law “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.” (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Uses Concession Speech To Compare Her Loss To The Religious Persecution Of Saint Paul)

The law worked to curb alleged voter fraud and expanded in-person early voting in most counties, while also extended voting periods to weekends and expanded the hours polls are open.

Abrams did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment about the University of Georgia poll.

After the law passed in March, Abrams criticized the law, which was implemented by Kemp, and continued to criticize the law during the midterms. Leading up to the election, Georgia voters broke the state early voting record, with 2,288,889 ballots cast, according to the Georgia secretary of State office.

“It does not mean voter suppression doesn’t exist,” Abrams said in October during a campaign rally. “But we’re stronger, better, and faster than it.” Abrams first accused Georgia of participating in voter suppression after Kemp defeated her for the first time during the 2018 gubernatorial election.

In November, Kemp defeated Abrams a second time 53.4% to 45.9%, receiving 2,110,328 votes, according to Politico. Kemp received 298,857 more votes than Abrams.

The post-election poll, conducted with 1,253 respondents from Nov. 13 to Dec. 6, has a margin of error of 2.8%.

The poll further showed that 79.7% of black respondents were either confident or somewhat confident that votes across all of Georgia were properly counted, while 89.6% gave election officials either a good or excellent rating for their work during the election, according to the poll.

Furthermore, 99.4% of black Georgians felt safe while voting, 99.5% said that they did not have a self-reported problem while voting and 84.1% said it was easy to cast a ballot, according to the poll.

Leading up to the 2022 midterm election, other politicians criticized Kemp’s election laws with Democratic Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon speaking at the Atlanta screening of “Vigilante: Georgia’s Vote Suppression Hitman.” The movie, presented by the Palast Investigative Fund, claims to “bust the most brazen, racist attack on voting rights yet,” and discusses Kemp and “voter suppression” in Georgia.

“Kemp has kept his history of privilege and political fixes well hidden — including the long history of exploitation by his family aimed at both enchained Blacks and politically helpless poor whites,” according to Greg Palast’s website.

The movie screening in Atlanta featured Cannon, the Black Voters Matter Fund, Georgia Coalition For The People’s Agenda, NAACP and New Georgia Coalition.

Cannon, Palast, the Black Voters Matter Fund, Georgia Coalition For The People’s Agenda, NAACP and New Georgia Coalition did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

