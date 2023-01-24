‘A Widespread Issue’: CNN Reporter Suggests ‘Amnesty’ Over Classified Documents

A CNN reporter suggested an “amnesty” over classified documents Tuesday following revelations involving former Vice President Mike Pence discovering materials in his home.

Pence reported the discovery of classified documents to the National Archives and Records Administration Jan. 18, following reports of classified material being found at the Penn Biden Center and the Wilmington, Delaware, home of President Joe Biden. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the Biden matter.

“I actually think this may be a gift in different ways to both President Biden and former President Trump. For President Biden, this has been a hellacious PR nightmare that just drip, drip, drip,” special correspondent Jamie Gangel told guest host Pamela Brown. “What this shows is there’s a problem with the system. Mike Pence didn’t think he had documents either. They found it here.” (RELATED: ‘I Really Don’t Understand’: Dem Rep Utterly Flummoxed By Biden’s Handling Of Classified Docs)

WATCH:

“For former President Trump, I think this may help him on the legal front because even though his situation is completely different, intent, obstruction, the number of documents that were taken, it does show sort of a widespread issue with these documents,” Gangel continued.

On Aug. 8, FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Donald Trump, over allegations classified documents had been removed from the White House, even though Trump claimed the documents were declassified. Garland named Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate Trump over the materials in November.

“I think we will see in the coming days the archives reach out to all the former presidents, all the former vice presidents, and ask them to go back and check. Maybe there’s going to have to be some kind of amnesty here,” Gangel said. “I’m not even saying it lightly. But if the system isn’t working, there may be a need to say, guys, we’re going to fix the system but please go back and see what you have there.”

