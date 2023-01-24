Biden Admin Is ‘Breathing A Sigh Of Relief’ Amid Discovery Of Pence Docs, CNN Panelist Says

A CNN panelist said Tuesday the Biden administration has to be breathing a “sigh of relief” about the discovery of classified documents in former Vice President Mike Pence’s home.

“If you’re the Biden Administration, as I think our Phil Mattingly has reported, you’re breathing a sigh of relief, right? This is clearly a problem, that is one that is definitely about classified documents and how they’re handled in a broad way in addition to obviously each individual case,” CNN National Affairs Analyst Kasie Hunt said. “But, you know, listening to some of these lawmakers talk to our hill team over the course of today, holy heck is what Mark Warner said. He is the head of the – the chairman of the Senate intelligence committee. You can sort of hear the undertones in their voice. I don’t get to treat classified information like this.” (RELATED: ‘A Widespread Issue’: CNN Reporter Suggests ‘Amnesty’ Over Classified Documents)

WATCH:

Former Vice President Pence informed the National Archives and Records Administration about the discovery of classified material in his Indiana home Jan. 18 following reports that classified documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center and President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home.

FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Donald Trump, Aug. 8 while investigating allegations that classified documents were removed when Trump left office in January 2021, even though Trump maintained he declassified the documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur as special counsel to look into the Biden matter, while selecting Jack Smith to be the special counsel investigating Trump.

“We’re going run out of special counsels. Maybe they take the Biden case and the Pence case and give it both to Rob Hur,” CNN Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel said. “I also think we’re going to see very shortly that the Archives may reach out to all the formers, the former vice presidents, the former presidents, and I don’t mean this lightly, say ‘Amnesty. Guys, please go back, take a look and see if there is… one more time.’”

“It just reminds me of the long old phrase, there but for the grace of God go I, right?” Hunt said. “Because if you look at how all these Republican politicians handled the Biden news, how many Democrats handled the Trump news, obviously there is differences between them, but you sort of realize that you know in our politics, people are so quick to judgment and so quick to condemn because of the tribe that they are a member of, and not necessarily because of the conduct itself.”

