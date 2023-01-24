LSU Sorority Girl Fatally Hit By Car After Alleged Rape, Police Say

Authorities arrested four males in connection with the alleged rape and death of LSU student Madison Brooks, according to authorities.

An arrest warrant says Brooks and Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, Everett Lee, 28, Casen Carver, 18 and an unidentified 17-year-old minor had been drinking at Reggies Bar near the campus when Brooks left with them. The arrest document says Brooks was “very unstable on her feet, was not able to keep her balance, and was unable to speak clearly without slurring her words.”

Carver allegedly told police that Brooks and the unidentified minor were “hugging and walking together.” Carver then claimed Brooks asked for a ride home during which the 17-year-old and Washington asked Brooks to have sex, to which she allegedly agreed. Carver said Brooks was inebriated and did not appear to be coherent enough to consent.

A post mortem examination of Brooks found “the victim had injuries consistent with previous sexual assault anally,” and her urine sample tested positive for THC. Brooks also had a BAC of .319%.

The men then dropped Brooks off on the street. Authorities say Brooks was standing in the dark around 3:00 a.m., on Jan. 15 when a car fatally struck her, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Washington and the unidentified minor were charged with third degree rape while Lee and Carver were charged with principal to third-degree rape, which means they did not participate in the crime but were present, according to Fox News.