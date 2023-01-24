Arizona Man Allegedly Tried To Sell Tiger Cub On Social Media For $25,000

A 25-year-old Phoenix, Arizona, man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sell a tiger cub to undercover police officers on social media.

Undercover Phoenix police posing as buyers negotiated the price down from $25,000 to $20,000 before arresting Carlos Castro-Alcaraz on Monday, CBS 5 Arizona’s Family reported. Police reportedly found other animals inside Castro-Alcaraz’s home, including a dozen snapping turtles and an alligator. Castro-Alcaraz was booked into the Maricopa County jail and charged with several felony wildlife offenses, the outlet noted.

This little guy is not the only one earning his stripes.🐯 25yo Carlos Alcaraz was arrested on 1/23 & booked on possession of live wildlife & game and fish violations after advertising the cub on social media. #PHXPD600Patrol negotiated the sale of the cub and served a warrant. pic.twitter.com/e0LDWIMdvr — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 24, 2023

Castro-Alcaraz reportedly told police that he purchased the tiger cub from another Arizona man for $8,000. He reportedly further claimed that he bought the tiger cub because the owner had not been taking good care of the animal, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

All animals were turned over to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the AP reported. The man’s neighbor told Fox 10 Phoenix that he only ever heard dogs but never a tiger. (RELATED: Woman Faces Animal Cruelty Charges After Officials Recover 49 Mini Horses and 39 Chickens)

Castro-Alcaraz has since been released from custody, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.