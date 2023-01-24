Postal Employee Allegedly Steals Mail Truck, Leads Cops On High-Speed Chase

A USPS employee allegedly stole and drove a mail truck down the wrong side of a Pennsylvania highway while under the influence of drugs Sunday afternoon, local news reported.

Tyler Floro, 35, after refusing to turn in his USPS truck after a shift, traveled southbound for over two miles on the northbound I-79 highway before state troopers and Moon Township Police finally stopped him, WPXI reported.

Floro was driving southbound, with the flow of traffic, when police first made contact with him.

Authorities attempted to pull over the disgruntled USPS employee before he allegedly drove through a median and began driving against traffic on the wrong side of the highway. (RELATED: Hour-Long Police Chase Involving John Deere Tractor Ends In Epic Fashion)

One witness to the bizarre incident, Daniel Freeman, said Floro was wearing his USPS employee uniform and smiling while police chased after him. “Guy came by he was all dressed in his uniform; he had a smile on his face like he was just going out for a Sunday ride the wrong way up the interstate,” Freeman said.

Watch footage of Floro’s joyride below.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Kalee Barnhart said Floro was under the influence of drugs and assaulted an officer while being taken into custody. “It was determined that he was under the influence of drugs and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. While in police custody he did assault an officer and was charged with aggravated assault for that, fleeing and eluding and multiple other charges related to his offenses.”

Floro is currently being held in the Greene County Prison and is facing charges in both Allegheny and Greene county.